Have Crypto For Sale?
Let's Do Business!

👉 Buy & Sell Bitcoin / Crypto In Naira.
👉 Convert All Your Gift Cards To Naira.
👉 Yummy Rates & Instant Payments is the real deal here

About Us

  • As Nigeria's No. 1 Most visited website, we understand the problems Nigerians are facing in order to Convert their Gift Cards to Naira and as such, we have decided to take up the task.
  • Trade your Gift Cards with peace of mind and get your Money paid into your Account in minutes from Naijaloaded.
  • Our Rates are the best and our response time is second to none.
Our Features

Why Use Us?

We are the best any day any time when it comes to Converting your Crypto-Currency & Gift Cards into quick cash.
Fast Transactions
We are the best any day any time when it comes to Converting your Gift Cards into quick cash.
Buy / Sell Bulk
We buy Crypto-Currency be it bulk or little, you will get your Money in few minutes.
Best Rates
We will always give you the best possible rate in the market. We offer you the best value for your digital assets.
Safety
We are known for being trustworthy. Therefore, be rest assured, you assets are safe with us.
Availability
We are always available round the clock to attend to your trades. We are a message away!
Great Support
Our customer care personels are always available to attend to your complaints in no time.
Our Reviews

What Customers Are Saying About Us!

  • Usman Raji
    NL Exchange is the oga pata pata of them all when it comes to swift Payment... No story!!!
    - 30th Nov 2021
  • Makanjuola Bello
    I greatly recommend their service 🎉🎉🎉
    - 24th Nov 2021
  • Rinu Ola
    10/10 platform to convert your crypto to cash
    - 24th Nov 2021
  • Johnny Bill
    Most trusted platform for crypto trading
    - 24th Nov 2021
Stuck Somewhere?

Frequently Asked Questions

Below is the list of question most of our customers ask. Have any other questions? Contact Us On Whatsapp
  • Why Should I Trust You?

    Naijaloaded as a popular Nigerian Brand that has been around for 12 years, we believe you should be able to trust us as we don't want anything to stain our image. With Naijaloaded Exchange, be rest assured that you are 100% covered by a reputable brand that truly cares about you we have a name to protect.

  • How Do I Trade?

    Trading with us is very simple. We handle all our Transactions on Whatsapp whether it's Crypto or Gift card transaction it will be settled in few minutes and you will be happy with us, we promise you that.

  • How Long Will It Take Before I Get Paid?

    It depends on what exactly you are trading with us but be rest assured that we will get the Transaction 100% done in the shortest period of time. We are very swift and responsive with our Clients.

  • What Is Your Trading Limit?

    We really do not have any limit. We have done $50,000 worth of Transactions and can do even more. So, bring those huge transactions to us and you won't regret dealing with Naijaloaded Exchange.

  • What Is Your Minimum Buy/Sell

    Do you have Bitcoin or any other Coin and want Naira? Bring it on.
    Do you have Naira and want to convert it to Bitcoin? We are here for you.
    Want to convert your Gift card to Naira? Let's run it instantly, we are the best around.

  • How Can I Reach You Apart From Whatsapp?

    In case you want to reach us and don't want to do so on Whatsapp - you can send us a mail to [email protected]

    We will respond to all of your enquiries and you will be happy to transact with us.